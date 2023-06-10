At the time of publication, Hilton remains a free agent, and we'll see if he signs with a team prior to training camp. Even if that happens he's not worth drafting in the majority of leagues. Hilton, 33, signed with Dallas late last season. He played in three regular-season and two postseason games for the Cowboys, catching 10 of 15 targets for 159 yards. His best days are behind him, and there's a chance he could have played his final down in the NFL in 2022. At best, you can add Hilton off the waiver wire during the season if he catches on with a new team and surprises us with a prominent role.