Play

Lynch is considered week-to-week after straining his calf in Sunday's loss to the Redskins, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Lynch had logged just one tackle before leaving Sunday's game. Look for Elivs Dumbervil to see increased reps at defensive end while the 24-year-old is sidelined.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories