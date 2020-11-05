The 49ers elevated Walter from their practice squad ahead of Thursday's game against the Packers, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

With Jeff Wilson (ankle) joining Raheem Mostert (ankle) on injured reserve and Tevin Coleman (knee) sidelined for Week 9, Walter should serve as the 49ers' third running back behind the duo of JaMycal Hasty and Jerick McKinnon. Unless one of Hasty or McKinnon suffers an in-game injury or the contest becomes uncompetitive, Walter likely won't be a part of the backfield rotation.