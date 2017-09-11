49ers' Carlos Hyde: Flashes receiving skills in season opener

Hyde carried nine times for 45 yards and caught all six targets for 32 yards in Sunday's 23-3 loss to the Panthers.

Hyde appeared to be the only bright spot on the 49ers offense Sunday and particularly flashed in the receiving game, which isn't something you hear all too often about the Ohio State product. Unfortunately, his rushing production was sabotaged by his team's second-half abandonment of the run game -- not to mention QB Brian Hoyer's inability to keep the chains moving. As the team's clear offensive centerpiece, don't be surprised in the Seahawks key in on Hyde during San Francisco's Week 2 matchup in Seattle.