49ers' Carlos Hyde: Racks up 100 yards and two scores

Hyde toted the rock 15 times for 90 yards and a pair of touchdowns in a 34-13 win over the Rams on Sunday. He added two catches (four targets) for 10 receiving yards.

Hyde saved his best fantasy performance of the season for last, taking advantage of an already-porous Rams run defense that was without Aaron Donald and several other imposing presences in the middle of their unit. This was the first time the veteran reached the combined 100-yard mark since Week 10, and it was his first multi-score contest since accomplishing the feat against the Redskins back in Week 6. The 26-year-old will miss the 1,000-yard plateau yet again (940 rushing yards) after falling short by 12 yards in 2016, but his career-high 350 receiving yards off an unexpected 88 targets produced what was arguably his most fantasy-friendly campaign to date. Assuming the 49ers don't work out an extension, Hyde will hit the open market this offseason in the prime of his career. He did yeoman's work behind one of the league's inferior offensive lines and with three different quarterbacks under center, so a change of scenery could potentially boost his value if he can avoid a committee situation. Even if he were to remain in San Francisco, the case could be made that a full season with the impressive Jimmy Garoppolo would be a boon to his value regardless.