Davis (ankle) was placed on injured reserve by the 49ers on Wednesday.
Davis suffered a high-ankle sprain in the team's Week 15 win over the Cardinals and he'll now be forced to miss the remainder of the regular season. In his absence, T.Y. McGill is a candidate to step into a more significant role on San Francisco's defensive line.
