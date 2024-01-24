The 49ers designated Davis (ankle) to return from injured reserve Wednesday.

The transaction opens up a 21-day window in which Davis can be evaluated in practice before he would have to be added back to the 53-man roster. Davis missed the final three weeks of the regular season as well as the 49ers' divisional-round playoff win over the Packers last weekend while recovering from a high-ankle sprain, but if he proves he's healthy in practice this week, he could be reinstated to the 53-man roster ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Lions in the NFC Championship Game.