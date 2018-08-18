49ers' Richard Sherman: No go Saturday
Sherman (hamstring) won't play in Saturday's preseason game in Houston, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Sherman is technically listed as "unlikely" to suit up by the 49ers, but such lingo is reserved for those who won't play in a particular exhibition. After tearing his Achilles last November, he was expected to be a question mark for the start of this regular season, only to gain clearance to practice before training camp. That said, he's tended to a tight hamstring the past two weeks, explaining the team's approach with the offseason signing. Expect the 49ers to be cautious with Sherman until Week 1.
