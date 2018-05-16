49ers' Richard Sherman: Resumes sprinting, nearing full health
Sherman (Achilles) posted a video Wednesday on his personal instagram account featuring him sprinting on the field.
When the Niners reeled in Sherman in free agency in March, the hope was he would be ready for full activities at some point between May and June. While he'll need a little more time before being ready for full-contact practice, the fact that Sherman is running at full speed bodes well for his odds of being ready for the start of training camp in late July.
