Sherman suffered a shoulder stinger in Sunday's victory over the Rams, but was able to return to the game, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

It remains to be seen if the injury will have any long-term effect on Sherman, but his return to action provides reason to believe he will avoid missing any time. Sherman racked up four tackles (three solo) in Sunday's win.

