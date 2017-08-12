Play

Blair suffered a groin injury in Friday night's preseason matchup against the Chiefs, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The severity of the injury is not known at this time. Blair is currently competing with Tank Carradine, Elvis Dumervil, and Aaron Lynch for a role providing depth at defensive end. The 24-year-old tallied 11 tackles in 16 games with the team in 2016.

