Womack (concussion) does not have an injury designation for Saturday's game against Washington, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Womack missed Week 15's win over Seattle while in concussion protocol, but he's been able to participate fully in practice this week and appears in line to play Saturday. His return will primarily impact the 49ers' special-teams unit, as Womack has logged only one defensive snap over his past three games.