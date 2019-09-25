Thomas (undisclosed) tried out for the Titans on Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Thomas was recently released with an injury settlement from the Colts due to an undisclosed injury, but as evidenced by this news, has shaken off the injury. There was no word on if the 24-year-old nailed down a contract, but he'll try to earn a depth role elsewhere now that he's fully healthy.

