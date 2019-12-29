Play

Thomas (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.

Thomas saw his first action of the season Week 16, when he handled 15 snaps on special teams versus Jacksonville, but he won't suit up for Sunday's season finale.

