Thomas (undisclosed) was waived by the Colts on Wednesday after the two parties reached an injury settlement, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.

The IR designation was set to prevent Thomas from playing for the Colts in 2019. However, after being waived from the team's injured reserve list, and assuming he goes unclaimed on waivers, the 24-year-old will be permitted to sign elsewhere and still has a chance to play this season. But first, Thomas must get healthy.