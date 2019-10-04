Alex Collins: Legal situation finalized
Collins pleaded guilty Friday to misdemeanor charges of possession of a handgun and marijuana, which stemmed from his March 1 arrest, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
According to Rapoport, the NFL will now consider a possible suspension for Collins now that his legal situation has reached its conclusion. The running back, who was waived by the Ravens just hours after his arrest, later suffered a broken leg in the offseason, which effectively eliminated any market that might have existed for his services. Collins should be fully recovered from the injury by the end of the month and could end up surfacing with a team if he avoids a significant suspension.
