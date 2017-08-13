Algernon Brown: Waived by Jets
Brown was waived by the Jets on Sunday.
Brown was listed behind the likes of Julian Howsare and Anthony Firkser on the team's unofficial depth chart. With it remaining highly unlikely the Jets would carry three fullbacks into the regular season, Brown likely saw the writing on the wall prior the team's decision Sunday.
