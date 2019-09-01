Mack went unclaimed on waivers and signed with New Orleans' practice squad Sunday, Amie Just of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

The Saints originally selected Mack in the seventh round of this year's draft, but he was unable to survive the slew of roster cuts Saturday and was waived by the team. Mack has potential as a blocking tight end and will look to develop on the Saints' practice squad this season.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories
    Parlay Pick'em
    Take your shot at $1,000,000
    PLAY
    College Pick'em
    Compete for $1,000 each week