There isn't a deeper position in Fantasy Football than wide receiver. It's been that way for years.

But it's not like we're at the point where we purposely pass on wideouts because there are too many of them. It's not like the quarterbacks where, at least in one-QB leagues, there are enough to go around and everyone can have a good one.

We start multiple wideouts in Fantasy; in nearly all of our mocks, we can start as many as four.

And despite the ridiculous number of wide receivers who are good enough to start on a Fantasy team, there aren't THAT many who are considered elite stat producers. Nineteen wideouts averaged at least 15 PPR points per game with five of those hitting 20-plus points per game.

And with receptions counting for points in most leagues, the demand for the best wide receivers has never been higher.

And here comes a monster draft class with at least three instant-impact receivers.

Fantasy managers want the best rookie receivers to link up with the best situations. Those situations usually include catching passes at a high rate from a great quarterback. This is obvious.

So here's my attempt to rank the top realistic destinations for the prospects based on who they'll catch passes from, how soon they'll make an impact, and how many targets they'll get.

They need a playmaker (or two) pretty badly after letting Gabe Davis walk and trading Stefon Diggs to conference-rival Houston. Josh Allen's best work came with Diggs busting defensive coverage over and over again in every way possible. They'd have to trade up to find someone like that, but if they stay put in Round 1 they might get someone whose game could evolve at a faster rate because he's with Allen. Speed is a mandatory trait.

Rashee Rice's rookie season was great, but it shouldn't cement him as the team's No. 1 receiver for years to come. Marquise Brown was signed to a one-year deal. I'm not sure the odds are high that the Chiefs will find a receiver worthy of being Patrick Mahomes' go-to, but obviously there's a spot open for a rookie to flourish.

They need anybody. Quentin Johnston and Josh Palmer will probably get chances to play, but neither can be viewed as safe, reliable options for Justin Herbert. And I get that the notion that Jim Harbaugh will try to beat defenses into submission with a physical run offense, but he'll definitely find himself behind in plenty of games this year and will need Herbert to play Superman to save them. They need someone who can do it all, maybe two someones.

Kyler Murray's best days were when he had DeAndre Hopkins along the sideline or working his way across the field. A big, rangy wideout with guaranteed hands. The Cardinals should be able to find someone like that at fourth overall and should easily satisfy their need for a playmaker at receiver. That receiver figures to be Marvin Harrison Jr. and will become a top-30 pick in PPR redraft leagues.

Adding ex-Bills receiver Davis does give the Jaguars some perimeter speed, but if they're relying on him to fully replace Calvin Ridley then they're going to have some trouble. The Jaguars need more speed and could find it on Day 1 or Day 2. It would behoove the franchise if their pick became a target mainstay at receiver for the remainder of Trevor Lawrence's career.

Seems weird to rank the Patriots this high but anyone who can come in and compete for the No. 1 job has 120-plus target potential. If the Patriots follow through with what many smart mock drafts suggest then they'll have a quarterback for the receiver to grow with. It won't help quite as much in 2024, but in time there could be a good Fantasy receiver from this team again.

Don't hurl if the Giants wind up with Malik Nabers or Rome Odunze on Draft Day. Both receivers are capable of making plays, even if it's Daniel Jones throwing to them, but there's a pretty clear pathway for a new wideout to at least lead the Giants with triple-digit targets. And if Jones stinks, don't panic: The Giants will probably reel in a new quarterback next year and will have a capable WR1 ready for him.

I'm convinced the Broncos need another reliable receiver to strengthen their passing game. Said receiver could become their No. 1 guy in short order, actually. I am less convinced the Broncos will find a long-term solution at quarterback in this draft unless they trade up. That means that all of their wideouts could get acclimated to a new thrower again in 2025. Maybe one good rookie this year sticks -- Sean Payton's been known to find steals.

The Steelers deserve heaps of credit for their track record with wide receivers they draft. George Pickens is the latest example. The Steelers don't get the same type of props with their quarterback development, something that could be an ongoing issue beyond this season. But a new wideout wouldn't necessarily be the No. 2 guy long-term -- Pickens has been good but not consistent, and there is room for someone to elevate ahead of him. Just depends on how soon that would happen and who would be throwing to them.

Three other teams to keep an eye out for

Cincinnati: If 2024 is Tee Higgins' last year in town, the team could move to find a replacement now.

Dallas: Do the Cowboys spend solid draft capital to find a long-term upgrade on Brandin Cooks? If they do, that could end up being a pretty solid spot for Fantasy this year and beyond. However, it won't ever be a great spot as long as CeeDee Lamb is around.

Indianapolis: At minimum, the Colts need an alternative to hyper-targeting Michael Pittman. At maximum they need a guy who can win downfield to make coverage less tight on Pittman.