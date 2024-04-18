Jaylen Wright didn't take over as the lead back for the Tennessee Volunteers until 2023 despite outproducing the team's lead back in 2022, but he immediately displayed his trump card and it's something that translates to the speed of the NFL game -- his explosiveness. Wright is one of the most exciting running backs and could find immediate Fantasy Football success like we saw from De'Von Achane if he finds the right offense to let him make one cut, hit that second gear and break into the open field.

Wright is not only a straight-line runner and he has displayed high-level ability to make defenders miss with lateral cuts. His lateral agility is a plus in his projection. We'll go into more detail below, but his powerful build allows him to create after contact and it also contributes to his potential as an excellent pass protector. This, combined with his lateral agility, enhances his route-running ability and elevates his profile as he approaches the next stage of his football career. There is a lot to like about Wright's NFL prospects.

However, with limited touches at the college level, there is concern about how Wright projects to the NFL from a volume standpoint. There is also concerns from a mental processing standpoint when it comes to how he runs both in zone and power/gap -- those concerns can be quelled fast at the NFL level with a little more experience. Perhaps the biggest concern for Wright is the offense he played in at Tennessee. It's a system that caters to the college rules. No stat better describes this discrepancy than this: Wright had just four carries when facing eight or more defenders in the box and just five total outside runs during the 2023 season. These questions will be discussed in NFL draft rooms and where he gets drafted will play a major role in projecting his Fantasy Football value in both redraft and Dynasty leagues.

Age as of Week 1: 21 | Height: 5-10 4/10 | Weight: 210

Comparable body-type to: Breece Hall

We're breaking down everything you need to know about Wright from a Fantasy manager perspective, including best fits, Dynasty outlook, measurables, scouting report, key stats and an NFL comparison.

Dynasty outlook

This is such an interesting year for Dynasty Fantasy Football because of how weak the running back class is perceived to be. That perception could become a reality draft weekend if teams pass on this position all the way until Day 3 -- which would ultimately be a major hit to each player's Dynasty stock (draft capital spent on a prospect plays a big role in his projected volume). But regardless, Fantasy managers hungry to upgrade their running back depth will push backs up the board depending on landing spot. Wright has the suddenness, burst and explosive ability to rise up Dynasty boards fast if he lands with the right team. Heath Cummings is bullish on Wright in his pre-draft rookie-only rankings and has him as the 16th overall prospect. Wright could sneak into the early part of Round 2 in SuperFlex/2QB and the back-end of Round 1 in one-QB Dynasty leagues if he lands with the right team.

Best realistic Fantasy fits

Houston Texans

This sounds like an odd one on the surface after the Texans just signed Joe Mixon but hear me out. Mixon is trending down from an efficiency standpoint and entering the drop-off age for running backs. Houston has a plan for Mixon, but that only comes into play if he can still create yardage before and after contact on a consistent basis. On paper, this fit may be perplexing, but Wright is the perfect fit for a Bobby Slowik outside-zone run scheme. He can one cut and go and might eat into Mixon's role earlier than expected before taking over down the stretch run in an offense that is expected to be one of the NFL's highest-scoring in 2024 and beyond.

Carolina Panthers

The new Panthers offense will feature both man and zone, but a heavy emphasis on zone runs will be an excellent fit for Wright's skill set best as his running style aligns with a one-cut-and-go system. The Panthers also have plenty of room for opportunity for touches early on. The offense is expected to take a step forward with a new system plus additions at wide receiver and along the offensive line in from their free agent haul.

Scouting report

Strengths

Breaks away from defenders in open field with ease -- has true breakaway ability that will translate to the speed of the NFL game.

Wright does an excellent job pressing the line of scrimmage with the ability to make defenders at the LOS miss in a phone booth.

More of a patient runner than he gets credit for.

Wright's second gear is his calling card, but he also possesses excellent stop-and-start ability.

Strong build and it shows up in pass protection where he is already more advanced than most backs entering the NFL with upside to become one of the best pass-protecting backs in the class.

Wright possesses excellent lateral agility and that ability to make those sharp cuts projects him as a potential weapon from a route-running standpoint at the NFL level.

Lower body strength and contact balance allow Wright to create yards after first contact -- eighth-most in the nation in 2023.

Freakish athlete who tested at The Combine as the 33rd most athletic RB out of 1765 RBs from 1987 to 2024 in "relative athletic score" -- elite long speed (4.38 40-yard dash), quickness/burst (1.55 10-yard split), and explosion (11-foot, 2-inch broad jump)

Concerns

Wright may be a poor fit for a power/gap dominant scheme.

Playing for the Volunteers means Wright faced more light boxes with only six defenders than any back in the class. There was a lot of open space for him to run through that won't be available at the NFL level.

Despite having upside as a receiver, Wright needs to refine his route running and hands.

Stats breakdown



G Ru Att Ru Yards Avg TD 2023 12 137 1,304 7.4 4 2022 13 145 875 6.0 10 Career 34 368 2297 5.7 18

Advanced stats to know

4.35 yards after contact per attempt, per PFF -- eighth-best in the nation

Ran against 8-man "stacked boxes" just four times in 2023.

19 carries of 15+ yards, per PFF.

Just one dropped pass in 2023.

One fumble in 2023.

NFL Comparison

Wright reminds me of Steelers running back Jaylen Warren in their explosive ability and upside as a receiving option at the NFL level. Wright may have an edge on Warren from a pass protection upside standpoint, but Warren is a bit more advanced as a processor in the run game.