Allen Hurns: Visiting Dallas on Wednesday

Hurns will visit the Cowboys on Wednesday, Josina Anderson of ESPN reports.

Hurns was originally slated to visit the Jets, but with a snowstorm on its way to New York on Wednesday he opted to redirect to Dallas. The 26-year-old would join Dez Bryant, Terrance Williams and Cole Beasley in the team's receiving corps if he signs with the Cowboys.

