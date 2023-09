The Colts signed Rodgers to the practice squad Wednesday.

Rogers was once a well-regarded prospect but has had trouble finding his footing in the NFL. He did appear in 16 games in 2022, tallying 16 receptions for 204 yards and one touchdown split between the Packers and Texans. He could have landed in the right spot to have a chance to contribute, as the Colts only have four healthy receivers currently on their depth chart.