Rodgers was waived by the Colts on Tuesday, Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Rodgers' difficulties with catching on with a club since being selected in the third round of the 2021 Draft by the Packers will continue. The Clemson product joined the team in early August after being let go by the Texans. The 23-year-old secured 12 of 17 targets for 154 yards and a touchdown for Houston last season in six contests, while catching four of eight targets for 50 yards in 10 contests with Green Bay during the 2022 campaign.