Andy Jones: Let go by Miami
Jones was waived by the Dolphins on Saturday.
The 25-year-old joined Miami's practice squad in November and inked a futures deal at the close of the regular season. Jones went undrafted out of Jacksonville University in 2016 and has 11 catches for 80 yards and one touchdown in 11 career games.
