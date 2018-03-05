Antonio Cromartie: Announces retirement
Cromartie announced his retirement from the NFL on his Instagram account Monday.
Cromartie was released by the Colts after Week 4 of 2016 and hasn't caught on with another team since that time. The 2006 first-round pick had 416 tackles and 31 interceptions in 162 games, most notably picking off 10 passes for the Chargers in 2007 as part of a team that reached the AFC championship game. Cromartie had at least two interceptions and played 15 or more games each season from 2007 to 2014. He'll turn 34 in April.
