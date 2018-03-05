Cromartie announced his retirement from the NFL on his Instagram account Monday.

Cromartie was released by the Colts after Week 4 of 2016 and hasn't caught on with another team since that time. The 2006 first-round pick had 416 tackles and 31 interceptions in 162 games, most notably picking off 10 passes for the Chargers in 2007 as part of a team that reached the AFC championship game. Cromartie had at least two interceptions and played 15 or more games each season from 2007 to 2014. He'll turn 34 in April.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories