Carr (ankle) wasn't tendered a contract by the Saints and is now an unrestricted free agent, kKatherine Terrell of The Athletic reports.

Carr landed on injured reserve in late November and subsequently underwent ankle surgery after appearing in six games for the Saints. The 26-year-old caught 10 passes for 106 yards and two touchdowns over the last two seasons, but it's unclear where he stands in his recovery.

