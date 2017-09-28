Bears' Akiem Hicks: Expected to play Thursday
Hicks (foot), who was added to the injury report earlier in the day and is listed as questionable, is expected to play Thursday against the Packers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The Bears will wait and see how Hicks holds up during pregame warmups before rendering a verdict on his status, but his foot issue apparently isn't viewed as overly serious. It's still likely that Hicks could be playing at less than full strength if he ends up suiting up, but even in such a scenario, he would still likely present plenty of issues for an injury battered Green Bay offensive line that surrendered six sacks in the Packers' Week 3 win over the Bengals.
More News
-
Week 4 TE Rankings
Who are your top options at tight end? It's an ugly picture this week.
-
Week 4 RB Rankings
Kareem Hunt is the unanimous choice as the top running back, but there's some controversy over...
-
Week 4 WR Rankings
He was a disappointment in the first two weeks, but Odell Beckham is healthy and back as a...
-
Week 4 QB Rankings
There's no surprises at the top of the QB rankings in Week 4.
-
Rankings: Thursday night update
With Thursday Night Football looming, it's time to make those tough lineup calls. Here's what...
-
Week 4 Cheat Sheet lineup help
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 4? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...