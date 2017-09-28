Hicks (foot), who was added to the injury report earlier in the day and is listed as questionable, is expected to play Thursday against the Packers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The Bears will wait and see how Hicks holds up during pregame warmups before rendering a verdict on his status, but his foot issue apparently isn't viewed as overly serious. It's still likely that Hicks could be playing at less than full strength if he ends up suiting up, but even in such a scenario, he would still likely present plenty of issues for an injury battered Green Bay offensive line that surrendered six sacks in the Packers' Week 3 win over the Bengals.