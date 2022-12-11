site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: buccaneers-akiem-hicks-officially-active | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Buccaneers' Akiem Hicks: Officially active
By
RotoWire Staff
Dec 11, 2022
at
3:26 pm ET
•
1 min read
Hicks (foot) is active Sunday against the 49ers.
Hicks has been dealing with a lingering foot issue all season, but after playing for four consecutive weeks he popped up on the injury report once again Friday. His ability to take the field should be good news for Tampa Bay's defensive front.
More News
6H ago
• by RotoWire Staff
2D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
6D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
6D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
8D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
11/06/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 9 min read
Chris Towers
• 3 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 11 min read