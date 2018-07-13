Bears' Anthony Miller: Ticketed for slot

Miller is expected to primarily work from the slot, ESPN.com's Jeff Dickerson reports.

While unspectacular in terms of size and straight-line speed, Miller should have adequate athleticism to play outside receiver if needed, considering he put up a 4.50 40-yard dash, 6.65-second three-cone drill and 39-inch vertical at his pro day. He missed the NFL Scouting Combine after hurting his foot in his final collegiate appearance, finishing his career at Memphis with 3,590 receiving yards and 31 touchdowns in 38 games over three seasons. Healthy ahead of training camp, Miller is a serious threat to serve as the second or third option in Chicago's revamped passing game, with only Allen Robinson (knee) clearly in front of the rookie for targets. Miller should be able to earn a regular role in three-wide formations, and it won't come as any surprise if he also get some snaps in two-wide sets.