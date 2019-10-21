Urban signed a contract with the Bears on Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The veteran defensive end was released by the Titans on Saturday and didn't need to wait long before finding a new team. Urban did not record a tackle in four games with Tennessee while serving in a rotational role and has only 3.5 sacks in 45 career games.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories