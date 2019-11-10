Play

Skrine notched five tackles in Chicago's 20-13 victory over the Lions on Sunday.

This was the first time in five games that Skrine has recorded more than three tackles, and he's averaging just three stops per contest. He's also yet to force a fumble or pick off a pass, so he'll continue to be a poor fantasy option.

