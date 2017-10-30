Bears' Christian Jones: Collects first sack of 2017 on Sunday
Jones recorded a sack while adding seven tackles in Sunday's 20-12 loss to the Saints.
Jones has been extremely productive since seeing a spike in playing time due to injuries at the linebacker position. Over his last four games, he's averaging 8.8 tackles while adding a sack, and although he hasn't been an elite IDP option, he's been performing in the tier just below that level.
