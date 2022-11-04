site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Bears' Cody Whitehair: Expected to be activated for Week 9
RotoWire Staff
Whitehair (knee) is expected to be activated from injured reserve ahead of the team's Week 9 matchup with the Dolphins, Adam Hoge of AllCHGO.com reports.
Whitehair look set to return to the field Sunday after missing the last four games with a knee injury. If he's ready to go, he'll likely replace Michael Schofield at starting left guard.
