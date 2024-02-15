Whitehair was released by the Bears on Thursday.
Whitehair's exit will create $9 million in cap space for Chicago while letting go of one of their longest-tenured players. The 31-year-old started 118 games for the team since being selected in the second round of the 2016 Draft out of Kansas State, including a 2018 Pro Bowl appearance.
