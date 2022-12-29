site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: bears-cody-whitehair-puts-forth-full-practice | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Bears' Cody Whitehair: Puts forth full practice
By
RotoWire Staff
Dec 29, 2022
at
3:42 pm ET
•
1 min read
Whitehair (knee) practiced fully Thursday.
Whitehair, who was sidelined last weekend versus the Bills due to a knee issue, is now slated to jump back into Chicago's starting right guard position against Detroit on New Year's Day following his ability to partake in Thursday's session without limitations.
More News
5D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
7D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
11/05/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
11/04/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
11/02/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
10/05/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 7 min read
Chris Towers
• 3 min read
Chris Towers
• 6 min read
Chris Towers
• 5 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Dave Richard
• 3 min read