Bears' Dane Cruikshank: Getting healthy
RotoWire Staff
Cruikshank (hamstring) was listed as a full participant on Thursday's practice report.
Cruikshank sat out Week 11 against the Falcons, but he's now been listed as a full participant for back-to-back practices. The fifth-year safety should be good to go Sunday against the Jets.
