Bush is expected to start at free safety against the 49ers on Sunday, Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic reports.

Bush, who has not yet exceeded 15 defensive snaps in a single game this season, is on track to draw his first start against the 49ers. Defensive coordinator said Thursday that he's "anxious to see him [Bush] play." If Bush is able to show well, he'll likely continue to start as long as Eddie Jackson (ankle) remains sidelined.