Kramer was removed from Saturday's preseason contest against the Bills after suffering an undisclosed injury, according to Adam Hoge of AllCHGO.com.

Kramer apparently suffered an injury during the first half, leaving it unclear if he'll return before the end of Saturday's contest. The 2022 sixth-round pick currently projects as the Bears' third-string center behind Cody Whitehair and Lucas Patrick. Therefore, Kramer is likely a longshot to make the final 53-man roster.