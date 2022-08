Kramer is dealing with a lower-leg injury and there's no timetable for his return, Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Kramer was selected in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft after a solid career at Illinois. He played a team-high 48 offensive snaps during the Bears preseason opener, so expect Sam Mustipher, among others, to get extended reps if Kramer is sidelined for Thursday's exhibition game against Seattle.