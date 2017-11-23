Bears' Howard Jones: Promoted from practice squad
The Bears promoted Jones from their practice squad to their active roster Thursday.
Jones' promotion comes after linebacker Leonard Floyd was placed on injured reserve. With the Bears' linebacking unit plagued with injuries, it's possible Jones could ultimately see some snaps, but he's expected to play a reserve role on defense early on.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Howard Jones: Becomes unrestricted free agent•
-
Buccaneers' Howard Jones: Officially placed on IR•
-
Buccaneers' Howard Jones: Injury thought to be season-ending•
-
Buccaneers' Howard Jones: Donning knee brace•
-
Buccaneers' Howard Jones: Will not return Thursday•
-
Buccaneers' Howard Jones: Returns fumble for touchdown in Week 7•
-
Podcast: Start or Sit (AFC home games)
Start or sit advice for every AFC home game as we try to tackle some tricky running back decisions...
-
Week 12 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 12.
-
Thanksgiving game previews
Chris Towers catches up on the latest news from around the NFL, and takes a look at the three-game...
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Feeling thankful on Thanksgiving weekend, it's time to bank on Patriots running back Dion Lewis...
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
Week 12 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Our best analysis to help you set your Week 12 lineup is straight ahead. Start and sit issues...