Howard Jones: Waived by Bears
Jones was waived by the Bears on Thursday, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Jones was promoted to the active roster from the Bears' practice squad last week but now could find himself back on the practice squad as long as he clears waivers. The linebacker played eight snaps against the Buccaneers last Sunday.
More News
-
Bears' Howard Jones: Promoted from practice squad•
-
Buccaneers' Howard Jones: Becomes unrestricted free agent•
-
Buccaneers' Howard Jones: Officially placed on IR•
-
Buccaneers' Howard Jones: Injury thought to be season-ending•
-
Buccaneers' Howard Jones: Donning knee brace•
-
Buccaneers' Howard Jones: Will not return Thursday•
-
Week 13 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 13.
-
Podcast: Start Hunt? Big Ben?
Beginning our Week 13 Start or Sit analysis with a look at the AFC home games. Do we trust...
-
What you missed: Winston, Freeman back
Chris Towers breaks down all the latest news from a busy Wednesday around the NFL.
-
Week 13 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Talent finally met opportunity for Alex Collins, and the Ravens back will continue building...
-
Week 13 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Our best analysis to help you set your Week 13 lineup is straight ahead. Start and sit issues...
-
Dynasty/Keeper Stashes
Looking for players to add to your dynasty or keeper league roster? Heath Cummings offers nine...