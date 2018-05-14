Howard Jones: Let go by Chicago
Jones was waived by the Bears on Monday.
Jones spent most of last season on the Bears' practice squad, but was called up one in November when the team was in need of depth at linebacker. Now, Jones' waiving could leave him as a practice squad candidate once again in 2018.
