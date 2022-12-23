The Bears placed Vildor (ankle) on injured reserve Friday, Larry Mayer of the team's official site reports.

Vildor was slated to miss a third consecutive game Saturday against the Bills due to an ankle injury, but he'll now be sidelined for the remainder of the 2022 campaign after landing on IR. He'll finish his third NFL season with 34 tackles, five pass defenses and one interception across 11 appearances. Jaylon Johnson (finger/ribs) was also placed on injured reserve Friday, paving the way for Jaylon Jones and Kyler Gordon to garner major roles in Chicago's secondary.