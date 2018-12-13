Coach Matt Nagy will not rule out Long (foot) as a candidate to return from injured reserve this season, Jeff Dickerson of ESPN.com reports.

Long was able to ditch his walking boot Thursday, and appears to be progressing well in his recovery from a foot injury sustained Oct. 30. The 30-year-old would be eligible to return for Chicago's divisional tilt against the Vikings in Week 17 if he's able to get fully healthy.