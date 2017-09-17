Bears' Leonard Floyd: Recovers fumble in Sunday loss
Floyd recovered a fumble while adding two tackles in Sunday's defeat to the Buccaneers.
With Tampa Bay avoiding many obvious passing downs, Floyd didn't have many opportunities to take off after the quarterback, but he was able to salvage his fantasy day by recovering a Charles Sims fumble. He has clear potential to be a breakout IDP candidate, but he could struggle to pile up sacks in games that Chicago is playing from behind.
