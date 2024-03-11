Floyd agreed to a two-year, $20 million contract with the 49ers on Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Floyd is coming off a one-year stint with the Bills that saw him tie a career-high 10.5 sacks to go along with 32 tackles (21 solo), one pass defensed and one forced fumble across 17 games. The 31-year-old has demonstrated durability by not missing a game during the previous six seasons, and now projects to provide edge-rush assistance opposite Nick Bosa.