Floyd (ribs/wrist) has no injury designation ahead of Saturday's game against the Chargers.

Floyd was held to limited work in practice throughout the week, but it now seems as if he's been able to move past his wrist and rib issues. The 31-year-old defensive end has been a monster for Buffalo's defense thus far, starting all 14 of the team's games and recording 27 total tackles, including 10.5 sacks and eight tackles for loss.