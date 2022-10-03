site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Bears' Roquan Smith: Big tackle numbers
Smith notched 10 stops in the Bears' 20-12 loss to the Giants on Sunday.
Smith hasn't had fewer than nine tackles in a game this year, and he's posted double-digit stops in three straight. He continues to perform as a top-three IDP option.
