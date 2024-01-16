Smith finished the season with 158 total tackles in 16 games to go with 1.5 sacks and one interception. He chipped in eight pass breakups and a forced fumble as well.

The 26-year old was a tackling machine yet again in 2023 as he finished sixth in the NFL in total tackles and recorded over 150 total tackles for the third straight year. Smith isn't used much as a pass-rusher in Baltimore's defense, which explains his lack of sack production relative to previous years. Smith remains an elite IDP option as the bedrock of Baltimore's defense and will look to continue that throughout the postseason and into 2024.