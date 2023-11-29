Smith recorded eight tackles (five solo), while forcing a fumble and deflecting a pass in Sunday's 20-10 win over the Chargers.

Smith wasn't quite as busy as he's been the last couple weeks, but he still led the team with eight takedowns. The linebacker was able to rip the ball away from wide receiver Keenan Allen in the second quarter, a fumble which was recovered by teammate Brent Urban. Smith has now compiled 126 tackles, including 1.5 sacks, while deflecting six passes and forcing a fumble over 12 games in his first full season with Baltimore.